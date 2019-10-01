Workplace stress blamed as Australians opt for takeaway meals

British adults consume around a whopping 100 million fast food and takeaway meals every week. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 1 October 2019 at 4:10pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A national survey shows four in five Australians believe a hearty meal brings the household together - yet more than half are too stressed at work to cook the evening meal. A study commissioned by Australian Lamb has found about two-thirds of respondents felt guilty about using food delivery apps.
