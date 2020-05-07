Workplace toolkit launched to help businesses re-open

Highlights Some restrictions will be lifted this weekend

New workplace toolkit launched

Toolkit can be assessed from Safe work Australia Website

The government has launched a new workplace toolkit as a guideline for businesses as they reopen.





The government wants businesses to follow four key measures:





Physical Distancing. Staggered start times for their workforce. Strict cleaning standards - including the use of hand sanitiser stations. And reduced contact, for example, tele- and video-conferencing.

Nev Power, the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, has urged businesses to access the toolkit from the Safe Work Australia website.





“The most important thing is to make sure that businesses are ready for the restart of their activities - to make sure that their employees can stay safe in their workplaces and make sure that their customers are safe.





"The second important thing is to introduce all of those social distancing and hygiene aspects into workplaces to have a really well-coordinated response plan if something happens and have the protocols ready to clean up the workplace and to make sure that it can be returned quickly.





"It’s by doing that and making sure we communicate those plans to all employees and their families so everyone knows what to expect and knows what’s going to happen, that we’ll be able to lock down any incident very quickly and keep our economy moving and at the same time managing the virus.”





Guidance is also available in-language on the website, with key COVID-19 work health and safety information translated into 62 languages.





