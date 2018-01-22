SBS Hindi

World Economic Forum 2018 to begin

World Economic Forum 2018

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images/Public Domain

Published 22 January 2018 at 9:23pm
By Pallavi Jain
World Economic Forum 2018 is scheduled between 23-26 January this year. We spoke to International Relations analyst and Professor at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Gulshan Sachdeva to find out what can be expected this year at WEF. Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi will also be attending this meet which marks the first time in almost two decades that an Indian PM is attending the event. Tune in for more...

