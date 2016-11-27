World reacts to death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro Source: File: AAP/EFE
Published 27 November 2016 at 6:36pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Several days of national mourning has started in Cuba after the death of the country's former leader, Fidel Castro, at the age of 90. Leaders across Latin America have paid tribute to the leader of the Communist revolution, while his foes have celebrated his death. Tune in for a feature presented by Anita Barar
