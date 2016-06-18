World Yoga Day, Adelaide

SBS Hindi

International Yog Day

Source: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalYogaDayAustralia

International Yoga Day on June 21, was declared in 2014 by the United Nations.The acknowledgement of the ancient wisdom & culture of India is a significant breakthrough towards sharing this valuable philosophy and lifestyle with the world.

The goal of International Yoga Day is to enhance awareness and promote the holistic health benefits of Yoga, meditation, and other well-being practices amongst the wider Australian community.

The goal of yoga is simple: to open the body and clear the mind. Yoga exercises assist us in enabling the natural flow of energy in our bodies and minds, by which we can remove the obstacles that limit us from reaching our highest potential.

Mr. Virendra Nathi Tripathi shares about the upcoming event to celebrate International Yoga Day at Adelaide with Harita Mehta.

