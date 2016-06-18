World Yoga Day, Adelaide

The goal of International Yoga Day is to enhance awareness and promote the holistic health benefits of Yoga, meditation, and other well-being practices amongst the wider Australian community.
The goal of yoga is simple: to open the body and clear the mind. Yoga exercises assist us in enabling the natural flow of energy in our bodies and minds, by which we can remove the obstacles that limit us from reaching our highest potential.
Mr. Virendra Nathi Tripathi shares about the upcoming event to celebrate International Yoga Day at Adelaide with Harita Mehta.