SBS Hindi

World's first guidelines to reduce Dementia issued by WHO

SBS Hindi

Dementia

Scan results pinpointing any potential issues. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2019 at 2:21pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians overall, and the leading cause of death for Australian women. Now for the first time, the World Health Organisation has issued advice which suggests adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of getting dementia.

Published 16 May 2019 at 2:21pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी