World's first guidelines to reduce Dementia issued by WHO

Scan results pinpointing any potential issues. Source: AAP
Published 16 May 2019 at 2:21pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians overall, and the leading cause of death for Australian women. Now for the first time, the World Health Organisation has issued advice which suggests adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of getting dementia.
Published 16 May 2019 at 2:21pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share