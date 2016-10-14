SBS Hindi

World's Tallest Ravan

World's tallest Ravan

World's tallest Ravan

Published 14 October 2016
By Pallavi Jain
The World's tallest Ravan was burned at Barara, Ambala in Haryana again this year. This Ravan was made by the Shri Ram Leela Club Barara. We spoke to the convenor of the club Tanveer Jafri to know more about this Ravan.

