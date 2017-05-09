Worrying rise in the number of victims of 'revenge porn'

Undated photo of a man looking at a mobile phone Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2017 at 6:51pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 6:53pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
New research has shown the problem of so-called revenge porn is so widespread, one-in-five Australians have reported some form of victimisation. Experts are recommending new federally based laws to address the problem and widespread education campaigns to help young people from putting themselves into vulnerable positions.
