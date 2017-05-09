SBS Hindi

Worrying rise in the number of victims of 'revenge porn'

Published 9 May 2017
New research has shown the problem of so-called revenge porn is so widespread, one-in-five Australians have reported some form of victimisation. Experts are recommending new federally based laws to address the problem and widespread education campaigns to help young people from putting themselves into vulnerable positions.

