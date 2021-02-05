Would life be back to normal after the COVID-19 vaccination?

Australia’s vaccination program will commence in five phases, beginning in late February.





Melbourne pediatrician Dr Raj Khillan cautions to think more gradually:





“If you think, everything will change the minute you get a shot and you are safe to jump in a plane to go India - no I don’t see that happening at least this year," he told SBS Hindi.





Highlights:





The COVID-19 vaccine is to protect against the virus’s severe effects.

mRNA technology is the most advanced technology.

The lasting period of immunity is yet to be established

Dr Raj explained there are logistics challenges. It depends on how fast countries around the world can also access the vaccine.





“The vaccine is to protect against virus’s severe effects. It is not going to prevent or stop the transmission of the virus. That means one can still catch the infection and be capable of spreading it to others,” he said.





People arrive for their injection at an NHS vaccine centre in Birmingham Source: AAP





As Dr Khillan puts it, the vaccines would reduce viral load resulting reduction in transmission.





Hence, it will still take a while before life gets back to our pre-COVID-19 days, so the advice is not to have our guards down, it is important to follow the social physical distancing and hygiene practices.





Listen to this informative talk with Dr Raj Khillan





What about travel within Australia?

It is one of the largest logistics challenges for any country to vaccinate its population.





To cover Australia's 26 million people for vaccination would also need time.





Dr Khillan said to reach immunity for this virus, at least 80 per cent of people are to be vaccinated.





“As per our vaccination roll-out plan, once a vaccine is widespread and 80 per cent population is vaccinated, then I’d say yes, by the end of this year, we would be safe within Australia. But not to a place which has chances of spreading the disease.”





Vaccine vials on a production line at a factory in northern France Source: Getty Images





Dr Raj added it would depend on vaccine rates around the world and on how many people get vaccinated.





Does anyone who had Covid before need a Vaccine?

For those who have recovered from Covid -19, it would mean their bodies have developed some degree of protection against the virus.





It means their bodies could show an immune response.





There are only numbered rare cases when the second attack of infection had been reported.





“There were only two to three cases that I know, and they were not the new infection rather, it was the reemergence of the existing virus. However, though everyone should be vaccinated, at the moment those who have recovered are not on the priority list,” said Dr Khillan





Since experts do not yet know how long that natural immunity, which a patient had gained can last, it is recommended to get the vaccine when widely available.





Vaccinations underway in Brazil Source: AAP





Though the total eradication and the significant reduction of diseases like smallpox, polio, and measles had been possible by vaccines, yet vaccines have long been the subject of various controversies and concerns.





Some people are skeptical.





Would mRNA get into DNA and cause Arthritis?

This is the first time when mRNA technology is used for human vaccines.





“No, we don’t have any evidence vaccine can cause autoimmune disease, like Arthritis,” said Dr Khillan.





Listen to this informative talk with Dr Raj Khillan





A patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of Moderna's potential vaccine Source: AAP





Explaining about messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), which works with body cells’ natural defenses to make a protein that triggers an immune response, Dr Khillan said this technology is the most advanced.





It is about engineering the virus to mount a protective immune response i.e to make antibody, not the virus. And so far it has shown no adverse effect on animal studies.

“AstraZeneca has shown 70 to 90% effectivity in different clinical trials whereas Pfizer has shown an estimated 95% effectiveness.”





Members of the public receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Lichfield Cathedral ( Source: AAP





Is it safe?

Dr Khillan told it is normal to have certain reactions after vaccination. There may be some local pain, fatigue, itching, temperature but these are common side effects of any other vaccine.





Pharmacy student Ghenica-Rose Delfin prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Source: AAP





He added, however, like all new medicines, there would always be concerns and needs to understand vaccines’ long-term safety too.





“ We don’t know how long immunity produced by the vaccine lasts -whether it's a few months or a few years."





"Until we have more data on how well the vaccines work, it is premature to speculate.” said Dr Raj Khillan











Only a few vaccines can generate lifetime immunity for most people. He added, it is possible for the Covid vaccine becoming a routine dose to provide the best protection in the future just like a flu vaccine.





Picture shows illustration for the coronavirus vaccine in Zagreb, Croatia, August 14, 2020. A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech Source: AAP





Dr Khillan further explained it takes clinical studies for a vaccine to be licensed. Before a vaccine is marketed for its widespread use, it takes five to 10 years of extensive research, clinical trials at various locations, and post-marketing research reports to establish the safety and effectiveness.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. You should follow Govt guidelines and advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should speak with your GP.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus





