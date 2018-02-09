SBS Hindi

Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct debate intensifies!

SBS Hindi

Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2018 at 4:04pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The community discussion on the location of Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct is intensifying and a lot of diverse views are emerging.

Published 9 February 2018 at 4:04pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
We have tried to talk to few stakeholders namely Kapil Thakkar, Sumitra Puri and Sonika Sha and find out more about the issue.

Kapil Thakkar says the proposed location “The President Park” is a well suited place for Indian Cultural Precinct in Wyndham and most people who are opposing have not actually read the whole recommendations of the Council consultation committee.

He argues and says, “How will you feel to walk in a park with your children where they can see structures of Taj Mahal or Kutubminar or Statue of Gandhi ji?”

Sumitra Puri says if this is the plan why is the Wyndham council not explaining it to the residents.

However, Sonika doesn’t agree with both of them and says that the location of Indian Cultural Precinct has to be where community can grow it on daily basis on multiple levels.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023