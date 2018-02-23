"Yahan Ke Hum Sikander' : Ryan Ninan

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder was thrilling 3 match championship which is won by Melbourne 2-1. To showcase South Asian cricket talent in Australia, Melbourne Renegades #ChampionsLeague was played in Melbourne.











Melbourne Renegades South Asian team Captain Ryan Ninan says it was not easy to beat Sydney Thunder as they had some very talented players. He says our team came back after losing the first match to be champion.











He says in this process we have found a very valuable batsman in Manny Singh who can change any match.





Source: SBS Hindi





Melbourne Renegades community engagement officer Hussain Hanif is proud of the team not only for winning the championship but also being role models for upcoming players in South Asian community.









