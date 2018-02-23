SBS Hindi

"Yahan Ke Hum Sikander' : Ryan Ninan

Champions Leauge

Published 23 February 2018 at 4:32pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Melbourne Renegades boys took out the Champions League trophy with a stunning last ball victory against the Thunder Nation!

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder was thrilling 3 match championship which is won by Melbourne 2-1.  To showcase South Asian cricket talent in Australia, Melbourne Renegades #ChampionsLeague was played in Melbourne.

recovered_92b264998bde5665bd34f92bded9fa6e.jpg


Melbourne Renegades South Asian team Captain Ryan Ninan says it was not easy to beat Sydney Thunder as they had some very talented players. He says our team came back after losing the first match to be champion.

recovered_5a22c9ecdf925d8c1530d3e157a6bdd6.jpg


He says in this process we have found a very valuable batsman in Manny Singh who can change any match.

Cricket Chamions
Melbourne Renegades community engagement officer Hussain Hanif  is proud of the team not only for winning the championship but also being role models for upcoming players in South Asian community.

 

