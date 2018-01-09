SBS Hindi

Year 2017 - Austrailan International Affairs

SBS Hindi

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, December 22, 2017. Source: AAP /Brendan Esposito

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2018 at 5:47pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Nikki Canning, Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula, China's activities in the South China Sea and the fate of refugees detained offshore led the list of Australia's foreign-affairs challenges in 2017

Published 9 January 2018 at 5:47pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Nikki Canning, Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023