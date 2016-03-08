Yes - We discovered Gravitational Waves

SBS Hindi

Gravitational Waves

Gravitational Waves Source: AAP

Published 8 March 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 9 April 2016 at 3:36pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientist for the first time made a discovery of Gravitational waves which Albert Einstein predicted hundred years before.Tune in to know about Indian Scientists role in this important discovery.

Several institutes, including Institute of Plasma Research (IPR) Gandhinagar, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, and Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, were involved in the research. Now a Gravitational lab will be set in India too to further this research.

 

Anita Barar speaks with Dr. Yashvant Gupta who is Dean , GMRT Obsevatory and senior Professor at National Centre for Radio Astrophysics who explains about this discovery and its importance.

 

 

