Yog Asanas remedies for Wellbeing

asan

Source: vivek Kulkarni

Published 21 June 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 22 June 2016 at 4:15pm
Available in other languages

The acknowledgement of the ancient wisdom & culture of India is a significant breakthrough towards sharing this valuable philosophy and lifestyle with the world.The goal of yoga is simple: to open the body and clear the mind. Yoga exercises assist us in enabling the natural flow of energy in our bodies and minds, by which we can remove the obstacles that limit us from reaching our highest potential. Yogacharya Vivek Kulkarni shares Yogasan remedies for physical and Mental wellbeing with Harita Mehta

Trikonasana (Triangular pose) and second is Veerbhadrasana(Warrior pose) For diabetes!

yogasan
Source: vivek Kulkarni
                  
asan
Source: vivek Kulkarni


 

 

To minimize Indigestion, we can do Shishuasana (Child pose)

asan
Source: vivek Kulkarni


 

 

To lose fat on Belly or Waist, we can do Paschimotanasana (Two legged forward bend)

asan
Source: vivek Kulkarni


 

 

For Asthama and hay fever, we can do Bhastrika (Bellows breath)

This is in three stages, hands next to shoulder, hands up when we breath in and hands down little forcefuly when we breathe out.

asan
Source: vivek Kulkarni
          
asan
Source: vivek Kulkarni


