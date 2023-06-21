Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day

Key Points UN International Day of Yoga is observed on 21 June to mark the importance of yoga and promote its understanding.

Yoga events were held across Australia this year too, hundreds participated.

Melbourne yoga teacher again demanded bringing yoga under Medicare, insurance and tax rebate to promote it at a mass scale.

At a yoga day event organised at the federal parliament on 19 June, Rajendra Yenkannamoole, director of Melbourne-based Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, once again enumerated why yoga should be made available to the masses in a more structured way.





He spoke about promoting the ancient Indian wellness practice at the workplace for addressing mental health issues and increasing employee productivity.



Participants attending a yoga session at the Federal Parliament in Canberra on 19 June. Credit: Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, Melbourne. As seen at previous international yoga day events, Mr Yenkannamoole once again used the platform to remind members of the federal government in attendance about the potential benefits it might bring to those who access it through the government-funded healthcare system.





“We appeal to the politicians to back yoga and provide insurance, Medicare and tax rebates to yoga practitioners, acknowledge their significant contribution to the nation that outweighs any benefits they receive,” he said.



The founder of the Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, Rajendra Yenkannamoole, at the Federal Parliament. Credit: Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, Melbourne. As seen in previous years, many Australian cities marked the occasion with numerous yoga events.





Some of these events in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra were also attended by Australian politicians.





Perth, Brisbane and Darwin also hosted events to spread awareness about yoga.



L-R: Brad Rowswell MP, David Southwick MP, Victoria's Health Minister Mary Anne Thomas, John Pesutto MP, yoga expert Rajendra Yenkannamoole, Indian Consul General Dr Sushil Kumar, Multicultural Affairs Minister Colin Brooks and Rampal Muthyala. Credit: SBS Hindi/Natasha Kaul The United Nations adopted a resolution in 2014 to designate 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.





Like all other international days observed by the UN, yoga day also has a new theme every year.





This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase which means ‘all world is one family.’



(L to R) Mary-Anne Thomas, Victoria's Minister for Health, Health Infrastructure and Medical Research with Mr Yenkannamoole and Mr Kumar. Credit: SBS Hindi/Natasha Kaul A special yoga session took place on 20 June at the Victorian Parliament.





The event was facilitated by Vasudeva Kriya Yoga in partnership with the Consulate General of India in Melbourne.





Local politicians were also present at the event and emphasised the significance of yoga in the modern era.



A yoga day event at the Victorian Parliament on 20 June. Credit: SBS Hindi/Natasha Kaul Also in attendance was Victoria’s Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas.





“Yoga has so many important lessons to teach to all of us about taking time out from this busy, hectic, crazy world we live in, to look after our body, our mind and our spirit — that’s exactly what yoga does,” she told the participants.



Dr Sushil Kumar (R), Indian Consul General in Melbourne, taking part in a yoga session held at the Victorian Parliament. Credit: SBS Hindi/Natasha Kaul The Liberal party's deputy leader David Southwick was also seen striking some asanas (yoga poses).





“Yoga is one of the great things India has given to the world among many other things. And this is the opportunity to thank the Indian community in Victoria for the wonderful contribution and yoga is one part of it,” the state's multicultural affairs minister Colin Brooks, also present at the event, said.



Rajendra Yenkannamoole with former federal multicultural affairs minister Jason Wood at Canberra on 19 June. Credit: Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, Melbourne. Former multicultural affairs minister Jason Wood also attended the event at the federal parliament in Canberra.





He has been a regular guest at the international yoga day since the early years of the institution of this event.



The yoga event held in the federal parliament drew many health enthusiasts. Credit: Source: Vasudeva Kriya Yoga, Melbourne. Dr Sushil Kumar, Consul General of India at Melbourne, expressed gratitude to Australia for embracing yoga.





He highlighted the Indian high commission’s efforts in backing institutions throughout the state to encourage health and wellness.



A group photograph from the yoga day event at Brisbane. Credit: Seema Chauhan “I am glad to see the support of the people and the state government for popularising yoga in Australia,” he said.





The yoga day event in Brisbane featured a relaxation music performance also.



Brisbane's yoga day event also saw a relaxation music performance. Credit: Seema Chauhan Participants could be seen strumming a guitar and singing along with the performers.



