Yogesh Muthiya Walks the world

Published 22 November 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 22 November 2016 at 3:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
From the top executive to a social worker, Yogesh Muthuriya shares his journey. Yogesh has initiated walk to spread the message of peace and harmony across the world. He will walk 110 countries in coming years.

एक सफल एक्सिक्यूटिव से समाजसेवक तक योगेश मथुरिया के जीवन में बेहद उतार चढ़ाव आए. अपने अनुभवो से उन्होंने जाना के पैसे जरुरी है लेकिन सबकुछ नहीं है. विश्व में बढ़ रहे तनाव को दूर करने के उद्देश्य से उन्होंने वर्ष २०२५ तक पुरे विश्व की पदयात्रा करने के उद्देश्य से शुरू aat की है। हरिता महेता की योगेश मथुरिया से मुलाकात

