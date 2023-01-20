'Artists cannot be confined by national boundaries': Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

After winning an academy award for his last film Elizabeth in 2007, Shekhar Kapur is back with a new movie.





This upcoming film, due out on 26 January, is about finding lasting love in today's world.





The screenplay of the film is written by Jemima Khan who was once married to the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.





The film is about Zoe's (Lily James) journey from London to Lahore to document the arrange marriage of her childhood friend, Qasim (Shazad Latif).





Elaborating about the film, Mr Kapur says, "the character, Zoe is central to the film. She wants companionship but without compromising her independence. I have tried to explore the modern dating scene and approach to love with this film."



Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur visited the SBS Studios in Sydney. Shabana Azmi, Shazad Latif and Sajal Aly are some of the finest actors from India, the UK and Pakistan to appear in this film.





This film is based on some of Ms Khan's personal experiences.





What's Love Got to Do With It hits the screens on 26 January.





