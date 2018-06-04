You may think twice about wearing heels after reading this...

In a freak incident in Mumbai, six-month-old baby Mohammed Sheikh died as his mother lost balance wearing heels. Anamika Gharat, the Midday reporter who first reported on this tragic accident told SBS Hindi,





“This happened on the 6 th of May which was a Sunday. The Shiekh family lives in Ulhasnagar in Thane. One of their very close relatives was getting married in Kalyan. They reached Kalyan for the marriage around noon or 1 PM". She adds,





“After the marriage, they had to go to another function. According to witnesses, the mother Femida Sheikh was wearing heels. She was carrying the baby in one hand and had two bags in the other hand. She was wearing a heavy saree and had jewellery on as well. When she started climbing down from the second floor (of the marriage hall), she climbed down the first step but slipped while climbing down the second and third step. The baby who was on her right side fell out of her hands and fell through the gap directly on the ground floor."





Anamika Gharat tells SBS Hindi that the baby was taken to a nearby hospital but according to the doctors the baby’s spinal cord broke because of the fall and he was declared dead before admission. The family was in shock after the accident.





After the baby was declared dead the police were informed. Ms Gharat tells us, "Assistant Police Inspector from Mahatma Phule station, Vijay Khedekar immediately reached the spot with his team. During his investigation, the police spoke to the relatives and there was a CCTV camera there as well. The police could see (from the camera footage) that this was not deliberate and was an accident. The police have written an accidental death report else there could have been an FIR in a case like this."





Anamika Gharat says that Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Khedekar also reprimanded the husband and other relatives saying that "someone else could have carried the other bags that were in the mother’s hand, or someone else could have carried the baby and since there were 8 family members why one girl was carrying so much stuff and the baby."





Anamika Gharat informs us that Matoshri hall where this incident occurred, has since put up a notice,



