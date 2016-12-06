SBS Hindi

You will be missed “Amma”!

J Jayalalita

J Jayalalita Source: PIB

Published 6 December 2016 at 4:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Monday night 11:30 pm came the news of sad demise of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha. She was one of India's most powerful and popular politicians. Ms Jayalalithaa had a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening and was rushed back to the Intensive Care Unit or ICU. Her last rites will be done at Marina beach (Chennai). Here is a report by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj based on the account of Ms Deepa Balendra, Professor at a college of Madras University.

