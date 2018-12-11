SBS Hindi

Young Indian Australian fans' special advice for Indian batsmen for Perth Test

SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Cricket supporter: Nakul and Keshav Tewari

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2018 at 4:52pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

India registered 31-run win over Australia, their first victory in a Test Down Under in 10 years.

Published 11 December 2018 at 4:52pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The last time Australia lost to India at home was back in 2008 in Perth. This is also the visitors' first victory in Adelaide since 2003.

Indian Australians are celebrating this win in their own style. But families are facing some issues, rivalry within siblings and/or parents.

Rahul Bhandari, who is a young cricket player in Adelaide says, “Those days are gone when India used to struggle in Australia, now my Australian friends also think India deserves to win.”

Indian Australian Cricket supporter: Rahul Bhandari
Source: Supplied


However, Perth-based brothers, Nakul and Keshav Tewari have their loyalty split between Indian and Australian cricket team.

Indian Australian Cricket supporter
Source: Supplied


Younger Keshav says, “As India won the first test, I have told my brother I support both teams.”

Nakul says, “It’s great to see such talented players of world cricket and learn few tricks of the game.”

Indian Australian Cricket supporter
Source: Supplied


“I would like to say to Indian team please take your time and play less aggressively in the next match as this will be key to win in Perth,” Nakul Tewari told SBS Hindi.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी