Young Indian Australian fans' special advice for Indian batsmen for Perth Test

The last time Australia lost to India at home was back in 2008 in Perth. This is also the visitors' first victory in Adelaide since 2003.





Indian Australians are celebrating this win in their own style. But families are facing some issues, rivalry within siblings and/or parents.





Rahul Bhandari, who is a young cricket player in Adelaide says, “Those days are gone when India used to struggle in Australia, now my Australian friends also think India deserves to win.”





Source: Supplied





However, Perth-based brothers, Nakul and Keshav Tewari have their loyalty split between Indian and Australian cricket team.





Source: Supplied





Younger Keshav says, “As India won the first test, I have told my brother I support both teams.”





Nakul says, “It’s great to see such talented players of world cricket and learn few tricks of the game.”





Source: Supplied



