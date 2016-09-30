Your right to work safety

Available in other languages

Tim Nelthorpe from the National Union of Workers says when an accident happens at work, the most important initial step is to fill out an incident report.





This ensures that everything is well-documented for the employee to claim workers compensation.





Workers compensation is a form of insurance payments to employees if they are injured or are sick due to their work.





The payment schemes are governed by states and territories and can include wages to employees if they are not fit for work and payments to cover medical expenses and rehabilitation.





NUWs Tim Nelthorpe says an employee should then fill out a workers compensation form.





ABS data shows that of the 531,800 workers work related illness or injuries, most were from lifting, pushing, pulling or bending (34 per cent), hitting or cutting an object (20 per cent), falls (13 per cent) and repetitive movement (9 per cent).





Some jobs are more dangerous than others.





2013 data from Safe Work Australia shows the highest injury rates occurred with labourers, transport workers and tradespeople.





Safe Work Australia develops national policies to improve work, health and safety and workers compensation arrangements.





Assistant director in strategic and compensation policy Helen Righton says there are penalties for employers who dont provide a safe environment.





Employers must also provide training and have the right tools and equipment to ensure workers can perform their duties safely.





The CFMEUs construction division National Secretary Dave Noonan says all workers including those on temporary visas should speak up. Dave Noonan says temporary workers often dont report exploitation, bullying or unsafe practices at work for fear of being sent back to their homeland.











For more information on working safely in Australia, go to the Safe Work Australia website at www.safeworkaustralia.gov.au





Translated factsheets are also available in 11 languages.





If you require language assistance, call the translating and interpreting service on 131 450 and they will interpret your call for free.

























