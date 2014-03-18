Zafar's Grave in Mehrauli still awaits it's occupant!

Bahadur Shah Zafar's Grave in Mehrauli
Published 18 March 2014 at 4:16pm, updated 8 October 2019 at 4:22pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The last Mughal Bahadur Shah Zafar intensely desired a burial beneath the dust of Hindustan. He expressed this desire time and agin in poignant poetry. The grave however, still awaits it's occupant after 150 years!
