Zero New Coronavirus Cases in two largest Australian States

Published 11 January 2021 at 4:17pm
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by Kumud Merani
New South Wales has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus, with two emerging from the Berala cluster and another from the Northern Beaches. Premier Berejiklian warns NSW still on high alert. Queensland has recorded zero new cases as lockdown in Greater Brisbane ends. Victoria has recorded four days of no community transmission. Tune in to hear the full report in Hindi.
