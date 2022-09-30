SBS Hindi

Meet Zoe Savarirayan, first Indian heritage player of AFLW

Zoe Savarirayan has been signed as a rookie for this year's AFLW season. Supplied by Sophie Savarirayan

Published 30 September 2022 at 6:17pm, updated an hour ago at 7:12pm
By Preeti Jabbal
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.

LISTEN TO
english_colours_of_cricket_ep7_publish.mp3 image

A woman invented overarm bowling in cricket and the first ever world cup was played by women. Ironically though, cricket was always called a ‘gentleman’s game’. In this episode of Colours of Cricket, we explore the challenges faced by female cricketers in Australia, and how South Asian women are contributing to a new era for women’s cricket.

SBS English

26/09/202227:55
LISTEN TO
'Cricket's in our blood:' Australian leg spinner says her love for game comes from Indian parents image

Alana King spoke to SBS Hindi about her Indian heritage and advice to aspiring players from the Indian subcontinent communities, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Alana said her love for cricket comes from her father, who played cricket in India. Her parents moved from India's southern city of Chennai to Melbourne, where she was born. She said growing up, she heard some racist comments, but that hurt her parents more than her.

SBS Hindi

21/03/202210:28
LISTEN TO
‘It’s in my genes’: Melbourne teenager chasing her cricket dreams image

Holly Nagpal was only 12 years old when she was selected to represent the Under 15s Victorian team. The 14-year-old is now a part of the state's Under 16s Female Emerging Player Program and hopes one day to play for Australia.

SBS Hindi

09/11/202109:27
