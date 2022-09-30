Meet Zoe Savarirayan, first Indian heritage player of AFLW

LISTEN TO
A woman invented overarm bowling in cricket and the first ever world cup was played by women. Ironically though, cricket was always called a ‘gentleman’s game’. In this episode of Colours of Cricket, we explore the challenges faced by female cricketers in Australia, and how South Asian women are contributing to a new era for women’s cricket.
SBS English
26/09/202227:55
LISTEN TO
Alana King spoke to SBS Hindi about her Indian heritage and advice to aspiring players from the Indian subcontinent communities, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Alana said her love for cricket comes from her father, who played cricket in India. Her parents moved from India's southern city of Chennai to Melbourne, where she was born. She said growing up, she heard some racist comments, but that hurt her parents more than her.
SBS Hindi
21/03/202210:28
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Holly Nagpal was only 12 years old when she was selected to represent the Under 15s Victorian team. The 14-year-old is now a part of the state's Under 16s Female Emerging Player Program and hopes one day to play for Australia.
SBS Hindi
09/11/202109:27