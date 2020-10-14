ZOOMetics: The latest beauty trend where people are getting a cosmetic surgery to look younger on Zoom

Highlights ZOOMetics is a new term which means more and more people are going in for cosmetic surgery to bloom on Zoom.

Eyebrow lift, removal of wrinkles and reducing the folds on the face have become trendy.

Some undergo cosmetic surgery for self-esteem and to look better, others are going for it to appear younger in order to get a job.

Working from home during lockdown has compelled many to conduct meetings online.





Meeting with clients, bosses, colleagues or even friends has gone virtual these days with many using options such as Zoom or Facetime.





This new phenomenon has given rise to a new trend 'Zoometics' where people are getting cosmetic surgeries to look younger and fresher online, doctors say.





Doctors say the rise in this trend is due to everyone's appearance caught in a close up on the camera.





Dr Vivek Eranki, a cosmetic surgeon says, "We are seeing a huge increase in the number of people having cosmetic treatments while they are not required to physically go into work. A lot of people are also putting on weight, losing weight and growing out their hair."





Dr Eranki says don't be surprised if you find people looking a bit different when they return to work.





SBS Hindi asked Dr Prav Kumar, a cosmetic surgeon about the jargon of ZOOMetics.





He said, "This is a new term that has come up. As people are not catching up personally during the pandemic for personal get-togethers or business-related work, most people are meeting virtually on Zoom or Facetime. This has led to a greater awareness for the reduction of wrinkles, skin peels and fillers. People want to present their best look."





The doctors say people across the country are booking non-surgical cosmetic enhancement consultations to try to look younger in the new virtual world.





“For many Australians, the adoption of online video conferencing sites, like ZOOM, has been a wake-up call for the way they are presenting themselves. This is due to the fact that these platforms position participants in the call side-by-side, which can lead to comparison,” Dr Eranki said. Source: Getty Images Some procedures are non-surgical and others involve surgery.





Dr Kumar advises, "It depends on what kind of changes a person is looking for. Small changes can be made through non-surgical procedures. Dermal fillers can be administered via tiny injections. For non-surgical procedures which are performed in the clinic itself, people can leave in half an hour or 45 minutes. We advise patients not to go to the gym for a few days, otherwise, they can return to their normal life."





Bigger changes require surgical procedures, where the patient has to be admitted to hospital.





Dr Kumar says Mummy makeover is very popular, "Mummy Makeover is popular, mothers feel young inside but having borne children and nursed them, takes the toll on the stomach muscles and breasts. Some go for a tummy tuck, others for breast implants or reduction or enhancement."





Listen to the podcast:

Another factor leading to cosmetic surgery is unemployment.





Dr Eranki adds, “The Australian unemployment rate is at a decade-long high, and unfortunately many employees have lost their jobs. A devastating reality is that on the job-hunt, many people are facing age discrimination.”





So what's the downside or risk of cosmetic surgeries we ask Dr Prav Kumar.





He says, "Life is never risk-free, even if you cross the road you run a risk, however, experienced and expert cosmetic surgeons take every precaution to minimize any risks of infections."





The doctors say this trend has also led to the creation of another term, ISOshock- given to how people feel when they see other people post-ISO, especially when their looks have changed.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a registered health practitioner.





