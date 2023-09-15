ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नागरिकता: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की लोकतांत्रिक मान्यताएं, अधिकार और स्वतंत्रताएं - भाग 2

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नागरिकता परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करना, हमारे प्रवासी जीवन के दौरान सबसे महत्वपूर्ण मील के पत्थरों में से एक है, और आपको अंग्रेजी में परीक्षा देनी होगी। लूक और एंजेलिन से जुड़ें क्योंकि वे उन मुख्य शब्दों और अभिप्रायों को समझाते हैं जो परीक्षा पास करने के लिए आपको जानना आवश्यक है।
यह एपिसोड पुस्तिका के भाग 2 - ऑस्ट्रेलिया की लोकतांत्रिक मान्यताएं, अधिकार और स्वतंत्रताएं, पर केंद्रित है।
Transcript
(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)
Angeline
I'm Angeline, my head is buzzing with questions about the Australian citizenship test, and this is part two: Australia’s democratic beliefs, rights and liberties.
Luke
My name is Luke. And I'll help you understand phrases like parliamentary democracy, the 'rule of law', a 'fair go', freedom of speech and ...
Angeline
...much more. You know, even if you are an expert English speaker you might not know some of these phrases! So let's go through them together.
Luke
A core value is a value that is of central importance to Australians. Democratic beliefs, rights and liberties are core values.
Angeline
One core value is freedom of speech. So, in the test, you could be asked to choose an example of freedom of speech.
Luke
First, what is Freedom of speech?
Angeline
Freedom of speech means that people have the right to say, write, think and discuss their ideas with others whatever they are.
Luke
Examples include peaceful protests against the government or any person or organisation we disagree with.
Angeline
There’s also freedom of association and freedom of religion. That's something you could be asked about, too.
Luke
Secular means not connected with any religion.
Angeline
Is the government of Australia secular?
Luke
Yes, because the government operates separately from churches and all other religious organisations.
Luke
To discriminate against someone means to treat them in a way that is different and not right or fair.
Angeline
So, for example, it is against the law to discriminate against someone because of their gender.
Luke
Yes. There are laws to make sure a person is not treated differently because of their age, gender, race, religion or disability.
Having equality or being equal means being treated like everybody else, that is, being equal in status, rights, or opportunities.
Angeline
For example, gender equality in the law means that men and women have the same rights.
What is a 'fair go'?
Luke
Equal opportunity in Australia is often called a 'fair go'.
Angeline
When we give someone a 'fair go' it means that we allow them the same opportunity to work hard, show their talent and be as successful as anyone else.
Angeline
What is Australia's system of government called?
Luke
Australia’s system of government is called a parliamentary democracy. This means the power of government comes from us, the citizens, because we vote for who will represent us in parliament.
Angeline
Can I swipe for a bit?
Luke
People who represent us in parliament are called representatives.
Angeline
So who must the representatives in parliament answer to?
Luke
They must answer to us, the Australian people.
Angeline
This is another democratic belief we have in Australia. You could be asked...
Luke
How about you show us what's written?
Angeline
I was about to. So, what is the 'rule of law'?
Luke
The rule of law means that everybody is equal under the law.
Angeline
Even the Prime Minister.
Luke
I'm sure I have more words on that tablet.
Angeline
I don't want it anymore. What are the responsibilities of Australian citizenship?
Luke
Your responsibilities are what you should do as a good citizen.
Angeline
Like, all Australians must vote in federal, state and territory elections, as well as in a referendum. That's our responsibility.
Luke
And also, a privilege. A privilege is a special right, an advantage, and a special honour.
Angeline
What are some of the privileges of Australian citizenship?
Luke
You can apply for a job in the Australian Public Service or the Australian Defence Force.
Angeline
I have a better one. You can apply for an Australian passport and re-enter Australia whenever you want, without a visa.
Luke
Let’s practise. Who must the representatives in parlament answer to?
- A) other politicians.
- B) other community and religious leaders.
- C) the Australian people.
The answer C is correct. The representatives in parliament must answer to the Australian people.
Angeline
What does the 'rule of law' mean?
- A) All Australians are equal under the law.
- B) Australia's system of government is a parliamentary democracy.
- C) All Australian citizens must vote for people to represent them in parliament.
The answer A is correct. All Australians are equal under the law, regardless of their position and status.
Luke
What do we call the freedom to join or not join a legal organisation?
- A) Freedom of expression
- B) Freedom of association
- C) Freedom of religion
The answer B is correct. Freedom of association is the right to join or not to join any legal organisation.
Angeline
What does a 'fair go' mean?
- A) What someone achieves in life should be a result of their talents, work and effort
- B) What someone achieves in life should be a result of their wealth and background
- C) Both A and B are correct
The correct answer is A. A 'fair go' is our way of saying that what someone achieves in life should be a result of their talents, work, and effort.
Angeline
That's Part 2 done, and you've come so far already! So, the next video is really important because you’ll learn the vocabulary you need to understand how Australia is governed.
Here’s one I had to learn: double majority. Do you know what that means? Find out in Part 3…
