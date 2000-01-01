ऑस्ट्रेलियाई

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई नागरिकता

This Learn English Australian Citizenship series will help you prepare and feel confident when you apply for Australian citizenship. In our videos, we explain important vocabulary and simplify complex concepts, so you understand everything, regardless of your English level.

Australian Citizenship Episode 01

Australian citizenship | Australia and its people | Part 1

Australian Citizenship Episode 02

Australian citizenship | Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Part 2

Australian Citizenship Episode 03

Australian citizenship |Government and the law in Australia | Part 3

Australian Citizenship Episode 04

Australian citizenship | Australian values | Part 4

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई नागरिकता

प्रथम राष्ट्र के लोग और संस्कृति | बोनस भाग

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को घर बनाने की इस यात्रा में प्रथम राष्ट्र व्यक्तियों के बारे में जानना-समझना आपकी इस यात्रा को बना सकता है। हमारे साथ आइये और इस धरती के पारंपरिक मालिकों, एबोरिजिनल और टोरेस स्ट्रेट आइलैंडर लोगों, और उनके समृद्ध इतिहास का अभिस्वीकरण करिये।

