1 Billion Dollar Fine for India?

ISRO

ISRO Source: AAP-EPA Jagadeesh NV

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
India recently lost a case at an International Tribunal of Arbitration relating to the Devas-Antrix contract which was eventually scrapped by the Indian Government. Antrix is the commercial arm of ISRO. India could potentially allegedly be fined around 1 Billion dollars in this matter. To know more on this issue we spoke to eminent science journalist and NDTV's Science Editor Pallava Bagla.

