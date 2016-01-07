SBS हिन्दी

15 years old Pranav Dhanawade bats his way into history

Pranav Dhanawade

Pranav Dhanawade Source: Getty Images

Published 7 January 2016 at 8:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

15-year-old Mumbaikar Pranav Dhanawade has become the only cricketer in the world to score a thousand runs in one innings of any organized match played anywhere in the world! To know more about this unprecedented achievement we spoke to eminent sports journalist Shivendra Kumar Singh.

Available in other languages
