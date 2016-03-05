SBS हिन्दी

85 प्रतिशत ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों को है बहुसंस्कृतिवाद में विशवास!

SBS हिन्दी

Multiculturalism

Multiculturalism Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2016 at 4:47pm, updated 5 March 2016 at 5:21pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

सिडनी और मेलबोर्न जैसे शहरों में बहुसंस्कृतिवाद के प्रति सबसे ज्यादा समर्थन हैं!

Published 5 March 2016 at 4:47pm, updated 5 March 2016 at 5:21pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
प्रतीक जो लगभग पंद्रह वर्षों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहें हैं मानते हैं की जितने विभिन्न संस्कृतियों के लोगों से उन्हें यहाँ मिलने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ है वह शायद भारत में कभी न होता.

 

हाल ही में आई Scanlon Foundation की बहुसंस्कृतिवाद के  उप्पर एक रिपोर्ट  विविधता  के  प्रति  ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों के  रवियाए  पर  और प्रकाश  डालती  है.

 

यह  Foundation लगभग  एक  दशक  से  भी  ज्यादा  समाये  से  लोगों  में  सर्वेक्षणों  द्वारा  उनके  विचार  जानने  और  मापने  की  कोशिश  में  लगी  हुई  है. 

 

आंकड़े  दर्शातें  हैं  की  ऑस्ट्रेलियावासी  आमतौर  पे  सांस्कृतिक  विविधता  और  आप्रवासियों  के  पक्ष  में  हैं, परन्तु  यह  समर्थन  पीढ़ियों, भूगौलिक  स्तीथी,  और  जनसांख्यिक  सम्बन्धी  सत्तूर  पर  भिन्न  है. 

 

Scanlon Foundation की  मुख्या  प्रभारी  अधिकारी  Anthea Hancocks मानती  हैं की  ऑस्ट्रेलिया  की  विविध  सांस्कृतिक  विरासतें  ही  इस  देश  की  निर्धारक  विशेषता  है . 

 

 

Professor Markus मानते  हैं  की  इस  शोध  से  पता  चलता  है  की  अप्राविस्यों  के  प्रति  समर्थन  इस  समय  सबसे  उच्च  सत्तर    पर   है , अगर  हम  इसकली  तुलना  30 या   40 वर्ष  पहले  के  समय  से  करें - "There does seem to be a pattern of greater support for immigration. When it comes to some other issues, such as different ethnic groups, at the level of the data that we have it's more length of time in Australia and people are more positive towards people who've been here for 20 or 30 years and similarly amongst the immigrants themselves, there's more differentiation among the recent arrivals in terms of the support that they're looking for from government."

 

Welcome  to Australia के  संस्थापक  Brad Chilcott आशा  करतें  हैं  की  इस  रिपोर्ट  के  बाद  ऑस्ट्रेलिया  के  नेता  अपनी   राजनीती  का   रंग   बदलेंगे - "Prejudice never survives a personal interaction, I think, and the more we can do to foster - not just tolerance that other people might have a different culture than us - but actually foster inter-cultural relationships and facilitate a real discussion between people of different backgrounds the more we are going to change people's perceptions and prejudices."

 

यह  शोध  न  केवल  अप्रविसयों  के  प्रति  दूसरों  के  नजरिया  पर  प्रकाश  डालती  है   बल्कि  यह  इस  बात  को  भी  आगे  रखती  है  की  हाल  ही  के  वर्षों  में  यहाँ  आकर  बसे  प्रवासी   ऑस्ट्रेलिया  के  बारे  में  क्या  सोचतै  हैं. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां