85 प्रतिशत ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों को है बहुसंस्कृतिवाद में विशवास!

प्रतीक जो लगभग पंद्रह वर्षों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहें हैं मानते हैं की जितने विभिन्न संस्कृतियों के लोगों से उन्हें यहाँ मिलने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ है वह शायद भारत में कभी न होता.











हाल ही में आई Scanlon Foundation की बहुसंस्कृतिवाद के उप्पर एक रिपोर्ट विविधता के प्रति ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों के रवियाए पर और प्रकाश डालती है.











यह Foundation लगभग एक दशक से भी ज्यादा समाये से लोगों में सर्वेक्षणों द्वारा उनके विचार जानने और मापने की कोशिश में लगी हुई है.











आंकड़े दर्शातें हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलियावासी आमतौर पे सांस्कृतिक विविधता और आप्रवासियों के पक्ष में हैं, परन्तु यह समर्थन पीढ़ियों, भूगौलिक स्तीथी, और जनसांख्यिक सम्बन्धी सत्तूर पर भिन्न है.











Scanlon Foundation की मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Anthea Hancocks मानती हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया की विविध सांस्कृतिक विरासतें ही इस देश की निर्धारक विशेषता है .

















Professor Markus मानते हैं की इस शोध से पता चलता है की अप्राविस्यों के प्रति समर्थन इस समय सबसे उच्च सत्तर पर है , अगर हम इसकली तुलना 30 या 40 वर्ष पहले के समय से करें - "There does seem to be a pattern of greater support for immigration. When it comes to some other issues, such as different ethnic groups, at the level of the data that we have it's more length of time in Australia and people are more positive towards people who've been here for 20 or 30 years and similarly amongst the immigrants themselves, there's more differentiation among the recent arrivals in terms of the support that they're looking for from government."











Welcome to Australia के संस्थापक Brad Chilcott आशा करतें हैं की इस रिपोर्ट के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नेता अपनी राजनीती का रंग बदलेंगे - "Prejudice never survives a personal interaction, I think, and the more we can do to foster - not just tolerance that other people might have a different culture than us - but actually foster inter-cultural relationships and facilitate a real discussion between people of different backgrounds the more we are going to change people's perceptions and prejudices."









