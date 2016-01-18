SBS हिन्दी

A human-like Robot, would you want it?

SBS हिन्दी

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2016 at 12:27pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg recently said that he plans to create a 'Jarvis' like robot, the robot butler of Tony Stark in the Iron Man series. But would you want to have a human like robot in your home and is making such a robot even possible? To know more we spoke to Dr Nitin Yadav who works in the field of Artificial Intelligence at RMIT University.

Published 18 January 2016 at 12:27pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां