A human-like Robot, would you want it?

Artificial Intelligence Source: Public Domain
Published 18 January 2016 at 12:27pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg recently said that he plans to create a 'Jarvis' like robot, the robot butler of Tony Stark in the Iron Man series. But would you want to have a human like robot in your home and is making such a robot even possible? To know more we spoke to Dr Nitin Yadav who works in the field of Artificial Intelligence at RMIT University.
Published 18 January 2016 at 12:27pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share