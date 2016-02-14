A joint India-France mission to Mars and Venus?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Francois Hollande Source: AP
According to reports India and France may in the future sent joint mission to Mars and Venus. We spoke to India's leading Science Communicator and NDTV Science Editor Pallava Bagla to know more.
