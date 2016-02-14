SBS हिन्दी

A joint India-France mission to Mars and Venus?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Francois Hollande

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Francois Hollande

Published 14 February 2016 at 11:42am
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

According to reports India and France may in the future sent joint mission to Mars and Venus. We spoke to India's leading Science Communicator and NDTV Science Editor Pallava Bagla to know more.

