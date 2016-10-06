SBS हिन्दी

अंग्रेजी भाषा सीखिए टोल फ्री नम्बर घुमाकर हेलो सीखो के साथ

SBS हिन्दी

Hello Sikho

Hello Sikho Source: Hello Sikho

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2016 at 5:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two Princeton Students Are Helping Hundreds of Indians Learn English For Free Using Mobile Phones.Created by Vaasvi Goyal and Kasturi Shah, Hello, Seekho offers free audio education in English. Learners simply call the toll-free number 1800-3000-0881, pick a lesson by pressing a number from the options provided in the pre-recorded voice message and get started.

Published 6 October 2016 at 5:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां