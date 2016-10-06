अंग्रेजी भाषा सीखिए टोल फ्री नम्बर घुमाकर हेलो सीखो के साथ

Hello Sikho Source: Hello Sikho
Published 6 October 2016 at 5:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Two Princeton Students Are Helping Hundreds of Indians Learn English For Free Using Mobile Phones.Created by Vaasvi Goyal and Kasturi Shah, Hello, Seekho offers free audio education in English. Learners simply call the toll-free number 1800-3000-0881, pick a lesson by pressing a number from the options provided in the pre-recorded voice message and get started.
