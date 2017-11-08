अबोरिजिनल समुदायों में गुम या भुला दी गयी कहानी सुनाने की परंपरा

इस बात की चिंता जताई जा रही है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अबोरिजिनल समुदायों में एक पीढ़ी से दूसरी पीढ़ी को कहानी सुनाने की परंपरा अब या तो गुम सी हो गयी है या भुला दी गयी है.





परन्तु अब एक नयी पहल के तहत एबोरिजिनल समुदायों की युवापीढ़ी अपने बुजुर्गों को तकनिकी का सहारा लेकर इस परंपरा को बचाने में मदद कर रहे हैं.





सिडनी के भीतरी सबर्ब रेडफर्न में एबोरिजिनल समुदाय के बुजुर्ग यह साबित कर रहें हैं की सीखने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती.





यहाँ पर सब बुजुर्ग सीख रहें हैं कम्प्यूटर्स, टेबलेट्स, ईमेल, और स्मार्टफोन काइस्तेमाल करना - ८० वर्षीय Muriel Brandy की तरह ज्यादातर लोगों के लिये यह एक विदेशी सिद्धांत है.





"Nothing like this was around when I was coming of age (laughs)We lived in the bush - you could hardly get a wireless, a radio."





परन्तु वह और इस कक्षा में भाग ले रहें अन्य विद्यार्थी जैसे की Aunty Bryl Van Ovloo ने निश्चय किया है की वह अब पीछे नहीं रहेंगी.





"We have to be connected in this way because that's the way of the world today, no matter where you go. Everything is modern technology."





सीखने का मज़ा तो तभी आता है जब विषय विशेषज्ञ से सीधे सीखा जाये.





यहाँ पर सीखा रहें हैं एबोरिजिनल समुदाय के स्कूली आयु के बच्चे.





इस कार्यक्रम की संचालक सिंडी बेरविक बताती हैं यह बच्चे डिजिटल दुनिया के अच्छे जानकार हैं.





"There's always a reluctance from older people to learn new things but the relaxed atmosphere - I think they really enjoy learning off the kids. And I think the kids really enjoy spending time with the elders. And I think, what it does is possibly give them a little bit of confidence, to actually go out and learn a little bit more, perhaps enrol in a small course. "





Muriel Brandy बताती हैं की वह तो इन बच्चों के कौशल को देखकर दंग हैं.





"They're real amazing. They was trying to learn me and I was going 'does it go this way? And they laugh their heads of and say 'no you're doing it the wrong way. (laughs)"





आने वाले कुछ महीनों में यह कार्यक्रम न्यू साउथ वेल्स के दस स्थानों पर जाएगा.





राज्य की आयुर्वृद्धि मामलों की मंत्री Tanya Davies के अनुसार इस कार्यक्रम का ध्यान दूरवर्ती इलाकों में रह रहे समुदायों की ओर होगा जहाँ डिजिटल सूत्रों का अभाव आज भी दिखता है .





"Simply being in a rural or regional part of NSW, the tyranny of distance can have some big impacts, particularly on getting access to services and resources."





और जब तक एबोरिजिनल समुदायों केबुजुर्ग सीख रहें हैं की तकनिकी का सहारा कैसे लिया जाता है, सिंडी बेरविक बताई हैं की इस कार्यक्रम का एक और उद्देश्य है.





"There would be a concern that older people are passing on and their stories aren't being captured and for our communities to stay strong and for our young people to know who they are and where they belong, those stories need to be captured."





एबोरिजिनल समुदायों में ज्यादातर कहानी सुनाने की परंपरा मौखिक, गीत-संगीत, या नृत्य के माध्यम से आगे बढ़ाई जाती है .





परन्तु यहाँ बच्चे बुजुर्गों द्वारा बताई जा रही कहानियों को iPad में रिकॉर्ड कर समुदाय की वेबसाइट पर डाल रहें हैं.





Aunty Bryl Van Ovloo के लिये यह अपनी धरोहर को बचाने का एक बेहतरीन तरीका है.





“I think it's great, because I know with my own grandchildren, they'll have access to it and many other families which is really great.”





Malila Crystal Hau इस बात से सहमत हैं.





"Sometimes some stories might be forgotten but if you go back onto your ipad or your phone, like if you forgot the story, you could pass it down to your grandchildren."





इस कार्यक्रम की संचालक सिंडी बेरविक के लिये यह तरीका इस पल -पल बदलती दुनिया के लिये अत्यावश्यक है.



