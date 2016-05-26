प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दो साल, क्या भारत में बदलाव हुआ है?

Modi Government Source: PIB, India
In India, Narendra Modi government completes two years in office on 26th May 2016. Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government came to power in May 2014, it has been dominated by the powerful personality of its prime minister. Today, we are trying to find out whether arguably Indias most popular politician has delivered on his promises.Senior Journalist based in New Delhi Mr. Harshvardhan Tripathi explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Expectations for the Modi government are high and the Indian voter is highly aspirational. They want delivery and that too fast. They are no longer as patient as they used to be. This is good news for Indian democracy, but it also means that Mr. Modi has his task cut out going forward.
