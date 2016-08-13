All Party meet on Kashmir, PM Modi say POK is part of Jammu & Kashmir

All Party Meet on Kashmir Source: Government of India
Published 13 August 2016 at 5:42pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi has made it clear in all party meeting in New Delhi that POK is part of Jammu & Kashmir.This opens new fronts in a complex debate. New Delhi based Associate Editor with News18, Pranay Upadhyay explains how Modi government is changing the way India engages with all the stake holders.

