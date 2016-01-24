SBS हिन्दी

ALLEGED ISIS SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN INDIA

ISIS Flag

ISIS Flag Source: AAP

Published 24 January 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 24 January 2016 at 8:08pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) has carried out raid in India and arrested several alleged ISIS sympathizers who were allegedly planning attacks in India. To know more on this serious development we spoke to Senior Journalist with ABP News and security and strategic affairs analyst Rajan Singh.

