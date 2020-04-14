इसमे मकान मालिक - किरायेदार, दुकानदार - बैंक और कर्मचारी और कम्पनी के बीच के मुद्दे शामिल हैं।





मेलबोर्न की क़ानून विशेषज्ञ वकील मोलिना स्वरूप अस्थाना बता रही है कि कैसे इस मुश्किल समय में विवादों से बचा जा सकता है।





पॉडकास्ट सुने:





LISTEN TO कोविड-19 के मद्देनज़र क्या हैं आपके क़ानूनी अधिकार? SBS Hindi 14/04/2020 17:33 Play







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

READ MORE This Queensland family is supporting health care workers by cooking meals, shopping and mowing their lawn





