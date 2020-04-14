कोविड-19 के मद्देनज़र क्या हैं आपके क़ानूनी अधिकार?

इसमे मकान मालिक - किरायेदार, दुकानदार - बैंक और कर्मचारी और कम्पनी के बीच के मुद्दे शामिल हैं।
मेलबोर्न की क़ानून विशेषज्ञ वकील मोलिना स्वरूप अस्थाना बता रही है कि कैसे इस मुश्किल समय में विवादों से बचा जा सकता है।
पॉडकास्ट सुने:
कोविड-19 के मद्देनज़र क्या हैं आपके क़ानूनी अधिकार?
SBS Hindi
14/04/202017:33
