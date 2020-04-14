SBS हिन्दी

कोविड-19 के मद्देनज़र क्या हैं आपके क़ानूनी अधिकार?

My Legal Mate, it helps students know their rights

"My Legal Mate App"

Published 14 April 2020 at 4:14pm, updated 15 April 2020 at 10:50am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
कोरोना वायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन की स्थिति में सभी लोग कुछ आर्थिक या सामाजिक समस्याओं का सामना कर रहे है।

इसमे मकान मालिक - किरायेदार, दुकानदार - बैंक और कर्मचारी और कम्पनी के बीच के मुद्दे शामिल हैं। 

मेलबोर्न की क़ानून विशेषज्ञ वकील मोलिना स्वरूप अस्थाना बता रही है कि कैसे इस मुश्किल समय में विवादों से बचा जा सकता है।

पॉडकास्ट सुने:



