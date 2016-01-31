SBS हिन्दी

AMU Alumni meet in Sydney

Indian HC Navdeep Suri at AMU Alumni meet

Indian HC Navdeep Suri at AMU Alumni meet Source: Aale Ali

Published 31 January 2016 at 6:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Alumni organised the 24th Sir Syed Day programme in Sydney on 30th January. Indian High Commissioner Navdeep Suri was the chief guest for the event where he emphasized the importance of Sir Syed's vision. Tune in to know more.

