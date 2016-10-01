SBS हिन्दी

And the Deal is Done! India to get 36 Rafale Jets

SBS हिन्दी

Rafael Jet

Rafael Jet Source: AAP/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2016 at 6:12pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India and France finally signed the deal whereby India will purchase 36 Rafael fighter jets from France. To know more on this deal we spoke to Defence & Strategic Affairs Senior Special Correspondent at ABP News, Neeraj Rajput.

Published 1 October 2016 at 6:12pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां