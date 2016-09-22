ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों से अपील – बने अल्झाइमर से लड़ाई का हिस्सा!

अल्झाइमर ऑस्ट्रेलिया संघटन की राजदूत - Ita Buttrose - के अनुसार जो बुजुर्ग पेंशनभोगी हैं तथा अल्झाइमर की बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं उनकी स्तिथि अत्यंत दूरदयी है!





उनके शब्दों में इसे - "pretty well stuffed" कह सकतें हैं!





Ita Buttrose बताती हैं की चिकित्सा सुविधा उन्ही पेंशनभोगी बुजुर्गों को उपलब्ध है जो इसे पाने में आर्थिक रूप से समर्थ हैं!





अल्झाइमर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अनुमान के अनुसार २०६० तक मनोभ्रंश से जुडी बिमारियों, जैसे की अल्झाइमर, को ठीक करने की लागत ८३ बिलियन डॉलर होगी जो चिकित्सा और वयोवृद्ध सेवाओं का कुल ११ प्रतिशत हिस्सा होगा!





इस समय लगभग ३००००० ऑस्ट्रेलियावासी मनोभ्रंश से जुडी बिमारियों का शिकार हैं और यह संख्या आने वाले ३० वर्षों में यहाँ बुजुर्गों की संख्या को ध्यान में रखकर तीन गुणा बढ़ जाएगी!





Ita Buttrose ने नेशनल प्रेस क्लब को बताया की निम्न आय वर्ग के ऑस्ट्रेलियावासी जो मनोभ्रंश से पीड़ित हैं इसमें सबसे ज्यादा अभाव में हैं - "They do have rights, they do have rights to a life and that's what they are not getting. It really concerns me that we are developing an aged care systems with haves and have-nots. If you've got money, you can get a really good aged care facility to look after you. If you haven't got money, if you're on the pension, you're pretty well stuffed."





उनके अनुसार मनोभ्रंश से पीड़ित यह लोग ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहे सबसे ज्यादा तनहा महसूस करते हैं क्योंकि अन्य लोग यह महसूस करते हैं की इनके लिये अब कुछ भी कर पाना संभव नहीं है!





वह मानती हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के राजनेताओं को स्वस्थ्य संबंधी और मनोभ्रंश से जुडी चुनातियों का सामना करने की नीति बनांते समय मनोभ्रंश के मरीजों की स्तिथि को ध्यान में रखना चाहिए - "Older people do vote and they do have a voice. And as John Watkins, our CEO of Alzheimer's New South Wales wrote in a very moving piece about aged care facilities, politicians get older too and they also get lonely and we'd like to remind them of that."





डॉ Ron Petersen जो की अमेरिका में Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Centre के निर्देशक हैं ने भी लोगों को प्रेस क्लब में संबोधित किया!





डॉ Ron Petersen ने अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति Ronald Reagan का भी इलाज़ किया था जब वह अल्झाइमर की बीमारी से पीड़ित थे!





उन्होंने नेशनल प्रेस क्लब को बतया की विश्वभर में ४६ मिलियन लोग अल्ज़्हेइमेर्स की बीमारी से अभी ग्रस्त हैं और यह संख्या २०५० तक १३१ मिलियन तक पहुंच जाएगी - "A lot of money but in the context of other chronic diseases costly to the system, not out of proportion. In the US, cancer gets 5 to 6 billion dollars a year, HIV-AIDS gets 3 billion dollars a year, cardiovascular disease 2 to 3 billion dollars a year, diabetes one billion dollars. So, 2 billion for a disease that may bring down the system is certainly not unreasonable."



