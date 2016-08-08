ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जनसंख्या आंकलन

ऐसी अटकलें लगायी जा रही हैं की कल होने वाले जनसंख्या आंकलन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहे कुछ प्रवासी और रेफूजी समुदायों के लोग मार्गदर्शन के अभाव में भाग लेने से वंचित रह जाएंगे!





2016 का जनसँख्या आंकलन फ़ोन या इन्टरनेट की सहायता से पंजीकरण करवा कर 9 अगस्त से अंग्रेजी भाषा में पूरा किया जा सकता है!





परन्तु इस वर्ष जनगणना आंकलन चिंता का विषय बना जा रहा है





इसमें सबसे बड़ा सवाल आंकलन में एकत्र किये हुए आंकड़ों की गोपनीयता तथा लोगों द्वारा इन्टरनेट की पहुँच पर केंद्रित है.





इसके साथ ही कई बड़े राजनेता और विभिन्न सांस्कृतिक समुदायों का नेतृत्व कर रहे संघटन इस बात की चेतावनी भी दे रहें हैं की कई प्रवासी और रेफूजी लोगों को इस जनसंख्या आंकलन के bare में सटीक जानकारी प्रदान नहीं की गयी है.





ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहे लोगों को 9 अगस्त से इस आंकलन को फ़ोन, पत्र या इन्टरनेट द्वारा पूरा करना शुरू कर सकते हैं.





और इसे सिर्फ अंग्रेज़ी भाषा में ही पूरा किया जा सकता है!





Federal Labor MP Steve Georganas





साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया से लेबर पार्टी के सांसद Steve- Georganas मानते हैं की फ़ेडरल सरकार ने इस जनसँख्या आंकलन के बारे में उन लोगों को जिन्हें अंगेज़ी भाषा की सही निपुणता नहीं है को पर्याप्त रूप से जानकारी प्रदान नहीं करवाई है – "We have the added issue of non-English-speaking background people who may miss out on the census and its very important that we get that information from different communities to ensure that resourcs are allocated in the future years for needs that may be required in different communities. I think the lead time has been botched up completely by the government, we just haven't seen much promotion of it and the biggest concern again is promotion in different languages for different communities who need to participate in the census so we get a true snapshot of the nation."





FECCA- यानि की Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia,- का कहना है की यदि ऐसे प्रवसि या रेफूजी इस जंगानां में भाग नहीं ले पते तो उनके समुदायों पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव पद सकतें हैं.





FECCA- का कहना है की Bureau of Statistics- ने इस बात का आश्वासन दिया है की इस बात का पूरा ध्यान रखा गया है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहे लोग इस जनगणना में हिस्सा ले सकें!





पर FECCA- की अध्यक्ष Eugenia Grammatikakis, मानती हैं की इस आश्वासन के बाद भी कई सन्सक्रतिक समुदायों के लोग मुख्यता बुजुर्ग अनिश्चित हैं – "Whilst they have made a very significant effort to engage with ethnic communities there still appears to be quite a bit of a gap and certainly the feedback that we've been getting until today from telephone calls that we have been receiving and other contact that we have with our members, there is still a bit of concern out there and a bit of confusion."





सांसद Steve Georganas- बताते हैं की यदि किसी समुदाय के लोग जनगणना में भाग नहीं ले पाते तो उनके समुदाय को दिये जाने वाला अनुदान प्रभावित हो सकता है- "If they don't fill it in correctly, if the information isn't provided by different community groups, Indigenous groups etc, you'll never know what the issues are in particular groups to be able to support and provide services for a particular demographic in the future so its really important that we engage with every single citizen in the nation to be able to get a good broad picture of where we're heading, what the issues are, what our needs are and certainly the needs of smaller communities as well who perhaps English isn't their first language."





South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon Source: AAP





साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया से सांसद Nick Xenophon भी अपने चुनाव क्षेत्र के लोगों से इसी प्रकार की चिंताजनक टिप्पणियां सुन रहें हैं.





सांसद Nick Xenophon मानते हैं यदि इन साड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं किया जाता तो आंकड़ों को अविश्वसनीय माना जा सकता है– "It seems to me there's a lot of confusion and concern out in the community. The government hasn't dealt with it, if the census is meant to be a snapshot of Australia on August the 9th right now, it does look as though its going to be timelapse photography with a lot of blurred vision."





A-B-S में कार्यरत सांख्य शास्त्री David Kalisch बताते हैं की ब्यूरो को कई लोगों ने इस विषय में संपर्क किया है पर आस्ट्रेलियावासियों की चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है - "Our hotline has been receiving more calls than we anticipated and we apologise to the Australian community for that but they don't need to respond and receive the information today or tomorrow, they have got plenty of time to respond and get back to our call lines to get the information they need."





Michael McCormack, Federal Minister for Small Business. Source: SBS





फ़ेडरल सरकार में लघु उद्योग मंत्री Michael McCormack ने भी लोगों को आश्वस्त करने की कोशिश की है.





Michael McCormack- ने बतया की और अधिकारियों कोलोगों को जानकारी देने के काम पर लगाया गया है.





उन्होंने साथ ही कहा की सिर्फ वह लोग जो जानभूझ कर इस जनगणना में भाग नहीं लाएंगे सिर्फ उनपर जुरमाना लगाया जाएगा, उन पर नहीं जिन्हें इसे भरने में मुश्किलें आयी - "In the past few days the ABS has been responding to the efficiency of Australia Post, letters went out in some areas quicker than the ABS had anticipated and this created a backlog in the call centre. It has already taken well over 110,000 calls and I appreciate that some people have been trying to get on to the number and they've been put on hold. Hundreds of more staff have been brought on board and that followed discussions with the ABS and with government."



