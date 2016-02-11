SBS हिन्दी

विक्टोरिया, ऑस्ट्रेलियन कैपिटल टेरिटरी और क्वींसलैंड में असाइलम सीकर्स का स्वागत है.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a family seeking asylum

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a family seeking asylum Source: AAP Image/Essential Media

Published 11 February 2016 at 2:27pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 3:06pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

The Chief Minister and Premieres of the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and Queensland are offering sanctuary to asylum seekers facing deportation to Nauru. But the Prime Minister says his government won't budge on asylum seeker policy - with plans to return hundreds of asylum seekers to Nauru.

हाल ही में ऑस्ट्रेलियन कैपिटल टेरिटरी के मुख्या मंत्री ने उन एसाइलम सीकर्स को जो Nauru से निर्वासन के इंतज़ार में बैठाएं हैं को अपने राज्य में शरण देने की बात कहके विक्टोरिया और क्वींसलैंड के प्रधानमंत्रियों के साथ खड़े होने की एकजुटता का परिचय दिया है.

 





