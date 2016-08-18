SBS हिन्दी

Australia Alumni Association in India

SBS हिन्दी

Aus HC to India Ms Harinder Sidhu with National Executive Committee members of Australian Alumni Association

Aus HC to India Ms Harinder Sidhu with National Executive Committee members of Australian Alumni Association Source: Australia Alumni Association / Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 20 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of Aussie returned Indians who studied in Australia have formed an Australia Alumni Association in India. We spoke to a member of the Australian Alumni Association Vivek Dahiya to know more.

Published 18 August 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 20 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां