Aus HC to India Ms Harinder Sidhu with National Executive Committee members of Australian Alumni Association Source: Australia Alumni Association / Facebook
Published 18 August 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 20 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
A group of Aussie returned Indians who studied in Australia have formed an Australia Alumni Association in India. We spoke to a member of the Australian Alumni Association Vivek Dahiya to know more.
