Australia signs one of the biggest trade deal ever

Trade Minister Andrew Robb signs the TPP in New Zealand

Trade Minister Andrew Robb signs the TPP in New Zealand Source: AAP

Published 4 February 2016 at 6:32pm, updated 4 February 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
SBS
Available in other languages

The Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement has been signed in Auckland. This is one of the biggest trade deals ever involving 12 countries and 40% of the world's total GDP. Australia is also a signatory to this agreement. Tune in to know more.

