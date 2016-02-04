Australia signs one of the biggest trade deal ever

Trade Minister Andrew Robb signs the TPP in New Zealand Source: AAP
The Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement has been signed in Auckland. This is one of the biggest trade deals ever involving 12 countries and 40% of the world's total GDP. Australia is also a signatory to this agreement. Tune in to know more.
