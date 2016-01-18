SBS हिन्दी

Australia wins cricket series against India, will Dhoni remain Captain?

M.S. Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni Source: AAP

Published 18 January 2016 at 6:32pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Australia has won the five match cricket series being played in Australia by beating India in all three one-day matches so far. We spoke to senior sports journalist and sports author Chandresh Narayanan about this series and what impact can it have on M.S. Dhoni's captaincy?

