SBS हिन्दी

Australian Open 2016 : Will Sania-Hingis lift this trophy too?

SBS हिन्दी

Sania Mirza & Martina Hingis

Sania Mirza & Martina Hingis Source: Sania Mirza :Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2016 at 4:47pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The World No. 1 doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis easily won their first-round Australian Open match against the Brazilian-Colombian combine of Teliana Periera and Mariana Duque Mariño, beating them in straight sets - 6-2, 6-3.The match, which took just over an hour, saw the top-ranked Indo-Swiss pair outhit their competitors with 30 winners to 19 and more accurate serving - the pair won 60% of their first serves and took their rivals to break point a strong 12 times - of which they successfully broke their serve on 7 occasions.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports…………..

Published 23 January 2016 at 4:47pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां