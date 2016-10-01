SBS हिन्दी

'Australia's mechanisms quite advanced'

Dr Saumitra Mukherjee in Brisbane

Dr Saumitra Mukherjee in Brisbane

Published 1 October 2016 at 7:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Indian Environmentalist Dr Saumitra Mukherjee was recently in Australia for an International conference in Brisbane. We spoke to Dr Mukherjee to know more about the issues discussed in this conference and areas of collaboration between the two countries. Tune in for more...

