SBS हिन्दी

Australia's political system

SBS हिन्दी

Parliament House

Parliament House Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2016 at 6:22pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 10:46am
By Narender Bhullar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal election is just around the corner with the 45th Parliament of Australia set to be formed after election day on July 2. This election determines the 150 members in the House of Representatives, 76 members of the Senate, and ultimately, the countrys next leader. So how do elections determine our next government; here is the information

Published 13 June 2016 at 6:22pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 10:46am
By Narender Bhullar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां